Being Agrarian: Sustainable palm oil holds promise for current and future food security in India

Recognising the potential for India to drive the demand for sustainable palm oil, the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) is working with its members and stakeholders in the country to lead the change toward a greener future.

As temperatures continue to rise and climate change results in increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, India finds itself grappling with the harsh realities of heatwaves, droughts, and threats to food security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken action, addressing these concerns by urging state governments to adopt Heat Action Plans at state, district and city levels to mitigate the far-reaching consequences of these extreme weather conditions.

Studies have painted a grim picture, suggesting that stronger and earlier heatwaves, combined with erratic rainfall patterns, could significantly disrupt India’s agricultural output and lead to shortages. An alarming IMF report highlights the potential for climate change to reduce major crop yields by up to 25 percent. The implications of such an impact on India’s agricultural sector—which employs half the country's population and contributes 18 percent of its economic output—would be immense.

Growing need for sustainable food security