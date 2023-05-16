Being Agrarian: El Nino impact—here's how Indian agriculture sector can battle it out

India depends on good monsoon for crops, as a major portion of its farming is still rain-fed. The reduction in rainfall due to El Niño can lead to crop failure, water scarcity, inflation in food prices, and lower yields, resulting in lower income for farmers, thus, affecting millions of people.

A unique weather pattern that has a significant impact on the agricultural sector in India, El Niño occurs due to the warming of the Pacific Ocean between South America and the Date Line, accompanied by high air surface pressure in the western Pacific. The phenomenon occurs when the Pacific Ocean trade winds die out, and the ocean temperatures become unusually high.