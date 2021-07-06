Before inflation hastens the 4th Industrial Revolution, Central Banks must fight the 'demon'

Typically, firms, important micro-economic units, pass on inflation- the general increase and rise in the prices of goods and services- to consumers in the form of higher prices.

This has almost become a thematic trend in the ‘post-COVID-19 economy where the world is witnessing increases in input prices and thereby inflation, which accrues from a complex set of interrelated reasons.

There is also the relationship between inflation and interest rates, another equation that does not lend itself to neat analysis. Added up, inflation and interest rates, typically the remit of Central Banks, have a robust bearing on the real economy. This much is given. The form and content of the relationship, however, might vary and change. All this is well known. But this and the nature of interrelationships does not constitute the analytical thrust of this essay. (I may also hasten to add that I am not an economist. In fact, I profess my deep ignorance about this particular ‘dismal science’).

My interest in inflation and its many consequences was prompted and piqued by The Economist’s analysis of the same. It posited that, besides the ‘passing off of inflation to consumers’ , firms in the past have taken recourse to ‘efficiency and productivity gains ‘ by automating processes to ward off and thwart inflation and its cost pressures. This is a vital and an interesting point: among other things, it means that technology can be a means to undercut the costs of inflation. If this holds then the current inflation and inflationary pressures thereof have immense consequences, given the fact that the world is on the cusp of the 4th Industrial Revolution. The grist and mill of this particular revolution is that it is almost solely and wholly premised on and determined by technology: robotics, Artificial Intelligence(AI), automation, Internet of Things(IoT) Virtual Reality(VR), Augmented Reality(AR) and so on.

Usually, the Industrial Revolutions of the past have also been predicated on technology and technological breakthroughs. Consider the pivotal technology of the first Industrial Revolution- the spinning jenny, that revolutionized the mix of all factors of production and created the premise and predicate of modern economic growth and development. The same held for subsequent Industrial Revolutions. But this time around, while technology remains the constant and variable undergirding the 4th Industrial Revolution but its scale, speed and intensity is staggering and unprecedented. If Moore’s law holds in accounting for the spread and scale of technology, allowing for network effects, then the spread of the 4th Industrial Revolution would be speedier and faster. But this condition meets with obstacles of both a structural and systemic nature: uneven economic growth and development across the world, uneven resource and factor endowments, vastly varying initial conditions, different and differing technological frontiers, sophistication and intensity plus a range of other factors.

4th Industrial Revolution enthusiasts would proselytise adoption of this particular revolution’s technologies and suggest that adoption would be the ‘magic pill’ solvent for all the worlds’ economic ills and that this is the ultimate antidote. But this suggestion would be misleading. While 4th Industrial revolution technologies do have immense utility but these are not the panacea. Half of the world or more lives in conditions that do not correlate with the technological nirvana promised by it. For this world, bread and butter issues still predominate and form their daily calculus: what would automation and robotics allied to algorithms mean to a developing or 3rd world worker who earns 2 dollars a day or even less, at times?

This is a real and not a rhetorical question.

On its own, the dissemination, spread and absorption of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies will have a lag and a long time span before the y are fully adopted. But , the danger lies in inflation or more accurately, unchecked inflation. If it becomes structural and embedded , the firms, against the backdrop of lower purchasing power of consumers will alleviate the inflation burden by productivity and efficiency-enhancing measures like automation, robotics and allied technologies. Of course, this will vary and differ across the world but potentially and , to some extent, inflation can be a propellant and spur to adoption of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies.

This would not be an unmitigated disaster but the consequences of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies adoption by firms would not be sanguine. It would, among other things, lead to unemployment issues(many jobs will entirely vanish), poignant especially in lesser developed contexts, human capital issues( how to create and develop human capital against escalated demands of new technologies), trade and capital flows issues plus allied conceptual and intellectual ones. (I may interject here and posit that I am not a Luddite. To the contrary, I believe that technology is a concomitant of progress, broadly defined but only as a means and not at the end).

What then is the solution?

Technology is not going to melt and go away. It is here not only to stay but accelerate and intensify. But countries must have a choice in technology adoption. Technology must not force a choice on them. From this perspective then, in the realm of immediacy, the task falls on Central Banks to refocus intensely on fighting inflation. For now, news reports suggest, they are loath to admit the problem. But, data clearly suggests that the ‘demon’ is back. It's about time to fight it, lest the world, in techno-economical terms becomes unhinged!

Wajahat Qazi is an independent writer on politics, global security and political economy. Views expressed are personal