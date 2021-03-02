Battery Beasts: Samsung Galaxy F62 & Poco M3 reviewed

Battery life is perhaps the most important aspect of a modern smartphone which often gets neglected because it doesn’t exude sex appeal. But in the last couple of years, many manufacturers have doubled down on battery life as a lifestyle feature.

Samsung and Xiaomi have been two OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) who have pushed the narrative and importance of good battery life on their phones the most in India. Xiaomi did it from literally the get-go 7 years ago when it entered the Indian market and Samsung predictably followed suit. Samsung has pushed the boundaries so much that it even created new product lines, while Xiaomi created a sub-brand called Poco and spun it off.

As the first quarter of 2021 comes to an end, there are have been two stand out phones which have emerged – both coming from the new ventures of Xiaomi and Samsung – ergo Poco and the Galaxy F-line of phones. They target completely different segments of the market – one targets an online customer while the other targets the offline customer, one is decidedly entry-level, the other is starkly mid-range.

But the one common thread that ties them together is the incredible battery life both phones promise – yes, the new Poco M3 and Galaxy F62 are exceptional just not in the figures that the manufacturers are touting, but also in real-world performance. At times the battery life on both these phones is so ridiculous that going to a higher-end phone becomes problematic because those devices can’t deliver that promise and flexibility of lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy F62

In more ways than one, the F62 builds upon the momentum of the M51 Samsung came out within 2020. It is fundamentally a slightly upgraded version of that phone. It gets a faster processor – the Exynos 9820 and newer software – Android 11.

(Image: Official website)

It may not seem like a big difference on paper but considering software updates and product longevity have usually been a bane of Android phones, it is a difference that can elevate the lifecycle of the product by 18 months.

Other than that, you’re basically looking at the hardware elements of the M51 – starting with a massive 7,000mAh battery, the quad-camera system led by the 64-megapixel sensor from Sony, the 6.7-inch 60Hz AMOLED display and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

You’re getting a very robust package that does most things very decently but excels in two things. It does a great job taking photos in the daytime with incredible detail while also doing quite decently in the dark besides providing the dynamism of a multicamera array with its wide-angle and macro lens.

Then there is the elephant in the room – the 7,000mAh battery which lasts for days. It’s basically a power bank in the guise of a phone. In my tests, the phone lasted regularly upwards of 2-days on a single charge, on days, it even managed 72 hours without needing a juice up. That’s just mental. And it does this while providing all the frills of a modern smartphone; it can play games providing rich graphics without the frame rate issues, it allows you to view Netflix and chill in the glory of an AMOLED screen, it takes good photos, lasts eons and even looks very attractive with its chromatic finish.

All this comes with the sacrifice of having an abnormally obese phone that weighs 218 grams and doesn't have 5G connectivity, nor the fastest charging tech or the most rapid display. If you can live with these compromises, it sure is worth a shot.

Price: Rs 25,999

Poco M3

Poco is the proverbial canary in the coal mine. Started off being a sub-brand of Xiaomi, in 2020 it was spun off into its own company. But 1-year on, it remains highly dependent on its progenitor.

This means like almost every other Poco product save for the Poco F1, hardware and software-wise most of its products feel like repurposed Xiaomi gadgets. The M3 tries to do better.

(Image: Official website)

Sure, it does get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, and pretty much the same 48-megapixel camera system Xiaomi has been using on its Redmi line of phones, there are certain twists that make the M3 the standout phone at its humane price of Rs 10,999.

Its software is cleaner as it comes without the cruft of advertisements that riddle the Redmi phones intrusive. It comes with faster LPDDR4X RAM on the higher end SKU, and it has been designed to look way more attractive than any other phone in its segment.

It does all this while cramming a ginormous 6,000mAh battery which lasts as long as the Galaxy F62 despite being slightly smaller. It's a phone that will appeal to people because of its battery life and price for obvious reasons -- but it will also catch the fancy of many because of its unique design which is underpinned by this plastic-like soft-touch patterned back coupled with a sexy and futuristic camera visor that's out of Blade Runner.

The colour palette especially the blue and yellow options make this phone stand out even more. There is a reason it is selling like hotcakes online -- it has adequate performance, it has decent cameras, epic levels of battery life and a chic that most fashionistas can't clamour for at this price.

Price: Rs 10,999