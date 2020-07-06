  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

Ban on Chinese apps: Sending a strong message to ourselves

Updated : July 06, 2020 04:27 PM IST

The ban was ostensibly triggered by long-standing concerns in the Indian establishment about cybersecurity, non-transparent data collection, backdoors, and links between Chinese companies and the Communist Party of China.
Shareit, Tiktok, Helo, Likee, Clash of Kings, and YouCamMakeup were among the top apps in India and boasted of tens of millions of users.
Chinese companies have accounted for approximately 11 percent of investments in India’s tech startups.
Ban on Chinese apps: Sending a strong message to ourselves

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra allows hotels, lodges to reopen from July 8; Toyota employee at Bidadi plant dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra allows hotels, lodges to reopen from July 8; Toyota employee at Bidadi plant dies of COVID-19

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms, says Crisil

H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms, says Crisil

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement