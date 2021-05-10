Balancing act: Accepting aid while rejecting 5G Updated : May 10, 2021 11:43:48 IST Even within the current relaxation for Chinese aid, the government has not wavered its commitment to security. The Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE were excluded from 5G trials and future rollouts. The Chinese government offered support with the Chairman of the CCP, Xi Jinping, and the foreign minister Wang Yi, sending letters to their Indian counterparts. Published : May 10, 2021 11:43 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply