BACKSTORY: When Swaraj Paul played the foreign hand

In 1983, two of India's notoriously insular family-run businesses woke up to the prospect of being taken over by an NRI tycoon with money to spare.

The dramatis personae in this first major hostile takeover battle in Indian industry were London-based Swaraj Paul who ran the Caparo group, as well as the Nanda and the Shri Ram families that ran the Escorts and the DCM group respectively.

At that point, it was common for Indian families to control their group companies through small equity holdings. This cozy arrangement was suddenly threatened by the pugnacious Paul who started accumulating the shares of the two Indian companies through several of his firms in the UK as well as those in Kolkata under the Apeejay group.

The government was caught in a cleft of its own making since with an eye on shoring up the country’s foreign exchange reserves, in the 1982-83 Budget the Finance Minister had announced that NRI investors (both individuals and companies) could now buy shares of Indian companies, subject to certain provisions.

First off the mark was Paul, who instructed selected brokers to purchase shares in Delhi Cloth Mills (DCM) and in Escorts Ltd using funds made available through Punjab National Bank.

By May 14, 1983, 5,12,663 shares had been purchased in the two companies amounting to nearly 13 percent of DCM’s shares and 7.5 percent of Escorts’ (the Sriram and Nanda family had just 10 percent and 5 percent respectively). The Indian companies steadfastly refused to register the shares sent for transfer and intriguingly the Reserve Bank of India also refused to clear the funds' transfer to India by Paul’s group.

Meanwhile, many other Indian promoters fearing a similar predicament, petitioned the government to intervene on their behalf. Bowing to their pressure, the government announced that there would henceforth be an overall ceiling of 5 percent of the paid-up capital of a company under the liberalized scheme of portfolio investment by NRIs.

As matters dragged on, the RBI told the Ministry of Finance that in its opinion none of the Caparo group of companies were eligible to make investments under the scheme.

In the meantime, the financial institutions, primarily LIC, which held 52% shares of the company, called for an EGM allegedly to “to secure a majority in the board of directors for the purpose of reversing the earlier decision of the board of directors refusing registration of transfer of shares”. It was clear who the institutions were favoring in this battle.

As the issue went to court, the Bombay High Court came down hard upon the actions of the institutions stating that none of the “provisions of the LIC Act authorise the taking over of any company or any other property by the LIC except for protecting its investment. The provisions of the LIC Act do not authorise the taking over the other companies only because the LIC by itself or along with other financial institutions, happened to envious considerable sums of money or hold over 50 percent of the share in the borrowing company. “

It was a crucial decision, one that would drive the conduct of the institutions for times to come and goes a long way in explaining their passivity in subsequent corporate battles.

To Paul, the setback was only a temporary hitch as three years later, the Supreme Court handed down a verdict in his favour and the RBI finally cleared the investments paving the way for the shares to be registered in his name. By then Paul had decided to pull out of investing in India.

A deal was also brokered between the warring parties. Pranab Mukherjee, who was the finance minister in 1982 when the scheme was first announced writes in his book, The Turbulent Years 1980-1996: “Finally, in early 1986 Finance Secretary S. Venkitaramanan; Additional Secretary in the PMO, Gopi Arora; and Minister of State for Defence (and a good friend of Rajiv’s), Arun Singh, mediated between the concerned parties and persuaded Swraj Paul to sell his shares back to the Shri Rams and the Nandas at a mutually agreed price.”

—Sundeep Khanna is a former editor and the co-author of the recently released Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions. Views are personal