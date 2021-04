With India’s link to Bangladesh’s freedom struggle in the news following the Prime Minister’s visit to the country, it is an apt time to recall the exploits of one Rustam Sohrab Nagarwala, a former intelligence officer, who in 1971 was engaged in one of the most audacious bank heists in India. The amount concerned, Rs 60 lakh, appears piffling by today’s standards but for sheer chutzpah it was quite unprecedented.

According to reports of the time, on the morning of Monday, May 24, 1971, Ved Prakash Malhotra, chief cashier at the State Bank of India’s Parliament Street branch in Delhi purportedly received a call from Parmeshwar Narayan Haksar, then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s principal secretary. After identifying himself, Haksar handed over the phone to someone whose voice matched that of Mrs Gandhi. Malhotra claimed later that he was instructed to hand over Rs 60 lakh to a messenger who would approach him with the code, “Bangladesh ka Babu’’, in response to which he was to say “Bar-at-law’’.

Malhotra dutifully followed the instructions and with the help of two deputies packed the money into a trunk and met the messenger, Nagarwala, a fair-complexioned, tall and well-built man, who approached him and spoke the code word. Thereupon the two men proceeded to a taxi stand in Chanakyapuri where the money was transferred to Nagarwala who took a cab and left after telling Malhotra to go straight to the PM’s residence house and get a voucher for the amount.

When Malhotra reached the PM’s residence she wasn’t there, whereupon he proceeded to Parliament House but failing to contact her even there he finally approached Haksar, who told him that there had been no such orders and he should report the matter to the police. The voice he had heard was that of Nagarwala.

By the evening, the police had launched a full-scale investigation titled Operation Toofan to probe the matter. They tracked Nagarwala down to the Anjuman-e-Parsi, the Parsi guest house near Delhi Gate where he had been staying. Most of the money was recovered and he was sent to judicial custody.

It may have been a simple matter of a scam gone wrong except that the trial lasted a scarcely-believable 10 minutes and based on his confession Nagarwala was sentenced to four years in prison. Days later, he retracted his statement and asked for a retrial in another court. This too went against him and his sentencing was withheld. Within months of his incarceration in Tihar jail, Nagarwala died under mysterious circumstances. He wasn’t the only one. A police officer investigating the case was killed within months of the probe.

The lone wolf story was questioned by many people. Conspiracy theories abound of how Nagarwala was actually an undercover agent for the Indian agencies and was working as a courier to transport funds to the Mukti Bahini, the guerilla force fighting for the independence of Bangladesh. It was speculated then that, while the operation would have been a routine transaction, a junior officer who didn’t realise what was going on, blew the whistle when he found Malhotra and the money missing.