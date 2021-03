On 1 November 1996, India’s usually-staid corporate world was stunned by the dramatic midnight arrests of Jagdish Narain Sapru and Krishen Lal Chugh, both of whom had in the past served as chairmen of the cigarette major ITC Ltd.

In a dramatic move, Calcutta Police officials first took the two to the Lalbazar Police Station lock-up and later moved them to the Presidency Jail the next evening. The arrests came in the wake of accusations of FERA violation as well as excise evasion against the company and were followed by those of several other key executives of the company including its deputy chairman Saurabh Mishra.

It was to become the most high-profile case of investigative agencies taking on corporate malfeasance in the newly liberalized India leading to heated debates in parliament.

Among the many allegations against the company, the most serious was the charge that between 1992 and 1994, ITC which had been exporting rice, coffee and cashew to companies in the US and Singapore had shown a selling price higher than what it had got from the buyers.

This allowed the company to boost its export earnings, facilitating higher tax set-offs. Suresh and Devang Chitalias, its trading partners and the buyers, allegedly accepted the price difference on grounds that they would be compensated by ITC in other deals. Eventually the Chitalias turned against ITC and filed a lawsuit against the company in the US.

These events attracted the attention of the enforcement directorate (ED) in India and led up to the bloodbath in November in which ED officers raided the offices and homes of several company executives.

Most of the allegations related to the period Chugh was pushing his objective of positioning ITC as a leading trading house along the lines of the Japanese sogo shoshas (trading houses). To that end he had carved out the export business into a fully owned subsidiary company, ITC Global, based in Singapore

For ITC, this extended a period of sustained turbulence. Less than a year ago, its principal shareholder, the UK-based BAT Industries which held a 32 percent stake in the Indian company, had made several attempts to gain total control over the hugely profitable Indian subsidiary. That move had been stymied by Chugh’s successor Y.C. Deveshwar with some help from Indian institutions which collectively held a higher stake of 35 percent.

This wasn’t the first time ITC had faced such charges. In March 1987, with Sapru at the helm, the Anti-Evasion Directorate of the Central Excise Department had issued a show-cause notice to the company charging it with tax evasion to the tune of Rs. 803 crores during a four-year period beginning in March 1983.

Eventually it fell upon Deveshwar who had taken over as chairman on New Year’s Day 1996, to resolve the various cases the company was embroiled in and settle once and for all the simmering battle with BAT over ownership and control over its Indian subsidiary.

—Sundeep Khanna is a former editor and the co-author of the recently released Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions. Views are personal

