Backstage, Trump will be talking Kashmir with Modi—but the path he’s advocating is doomed

Updated : February 22, 2020 05:28 PM IST

Like President Kennedy, he sees India as a strategic buffer against China—but the conflict over Kashmir gives Beijing leverage across South Asia.
Kennedy’s peace efforts, no matter how well-intentioned, had led both India and Pakistan to sharpen their swords, not beat them into ploughshares.
Everybody failed: Washington, Islamabad, and New Delhi alike. Leaders who don't read history are condemned to repeat its errors.
