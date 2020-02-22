Politics Backstage, Trump will be talking Kashmir with Modi—but the path he’s advocating is doomed Updated : February 22, 2020 05:28 PM IST Like President Kennedy, he sees India as a strategic buffer against China—but the conflict over Kashmir gives Beijing leverage across South Asia. Kennedy’s peace efforts, no matter how well-intentioned, had led both India and Pakistan to sharpen their swords, not beat them into ploughshares. Everybody failed: Washington, Islamabad, and New Delhi alike. Leaders who don't read history are condemned to repeat its errors.