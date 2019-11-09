#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

Ayodhya verdict: The Sangh Parivar's dream closure to fruition after opposition reduced to rubble

Updated : November 09, 2019 09:29 PM IST

The invading armies of Mir Baqi who was a general of Babur had somewhere around 1528 destroyed a Ram temple that stood at his birthplace in Ayodhya and replaced with a mosque.
From being a party at the margins of the political spectrum, BJP moved centre stage and came to power in 1999 at the head of a collation government and in 2014 on its own.
Ayodhya verdict: The Sangh Parivar's dream closure to fruition after opposition reduced to rubble
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

RBI DG appointment: 1 RBI official, 3 IAS officers & 3 economists interviewed

RBI DG appointment: 1 RBI official, 3 IAS officers & 3 economists interviewed

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV