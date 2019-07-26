#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Views
Business

At Rs 571.38 crore, exotic Indian flower exports are blazing a trail across the global floriculture market

Updated : July 26, 2019 11:33 AM IST

The biggest demand from Europe and the UK is for Indian roses, grown in Pune and Bengaluru.
Indifresh, founded by Indian-origin Hariharan Subramanian, exports almost six million Indian roses to the UK.
The presence of a well-established cold chain and a backend in India has helped Indifresh establish La Fleur, the country’s first startup to sell professionally curated bouquets through supermarkets.
At Rs 571.38 crore, exotic Indian flower exports are blazing a trail across the global floriculture market
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit falls 27% to Rs 1,435 crore, beats estimates

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit falls 27% to Rs 1,435 crore, beats estimates

Ambuja Cements shares trade weak; company's standalone net profit up 15% in Q1

Ambuja Cements shares trade weak; company's standalone net profit up 15% in Q1

Punjab National Bank's net profit rises to Rs 1,018 crore in June quarter

Punjab National Bank's net profit rises to Rs 1,018 crore in June quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV