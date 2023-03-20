Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t

Unfortunately, the public has currently no data to rely on when it comes to banks' asset-liability mismatch (ALM). It is time the RBI tweaked its oversight on banks to require them to share the minutiae and granular details of how their deposits are tied with loans.

The RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has done well to bring centerstage Asset- Liability Mismatch (ALM) in the context of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) going belly up last week. He said ALM could well have contributed to SVB’s distress. He hastened to add however that the Indian banking system was in a much better shape. But then it is true that while the festering problem of Non- performing Assets (NPA) that has been plaguing the Indian banks for decades is talked about in policy circles and in the media, ALM isn’t with the same fervour and concern.

NPA is American euphemism for bad debts. It is believed that about 13 percent of the loan portfolios of Indian banks are locked up in NPA with solutions ranging from seizure of mortgaged assets to selling the bad debts to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARC) being tried with very limited success. The helpless handwringing in this regard has spawned quite a few banking black humour---you come to borrow on your bicycle but arrive in style in your limousine to regret your inability to pay and you borrow in thousands you are in trouble with the bank and you borrow in crores, the bank is in trouble with you.

While bank managers must be judged with a bit of sympathy and understanding as far as NPA is concerned as not all NPAs are collusive frauds between the borrower and the banker, ALM is something that is largely avoidable. Let us take an example. Suppose a bank has Rs 500 crore in six months deposits, it should ideally lend this for less than six months. It would be a cardinal sin, if this amount were to be lent for a year because not all of this deposit would be renewed or rolled over. Assuming 50 percent of these deposits are redeemed on the maturity date, the bank would be in a tizzy. It will have to somehow repay thus sending it on a borrowing spree triggering a spiral of vicious cycle crises of its own making.

One may wonder how would a bank take a call on savings deposits which are virtually on tap with the depositors having the liberty to withdraw as much as they want. Well, this indeed involves a bit of guesswork but it can be an intelligent guesswork. Suppose the last three years’ average shows that 50 percent of savings deposits remain untouched by depositors for two years, the lesson for the banker is to use this amount for lending for tenures of less than two years.

It must however be conceded that predicting depositor behaviour is much more difficult with regard to savings deposits as opposed to term deposits. Even term deposits were prematurely withdrawn by paying attendant penalties during the Covid pandemic but the larger point is ALM can be avoided to a larger extent than NPA if a bank is conservative and cautious in lending long.

Banks in India in search of returns are taking the risk of lending to infrastructure projects which typically have a long gestation period and the loan tenure naturally is between five to ten years. So, while earmarking 5-year deposits for 5-year infrastructure loans is all right, a ten year loan practically amounts to sticking one’s neck out. Guv Das perhaps was hinting at this gung-ho lending practice of Indian banks.

Unfortunately, public has no data to rely on when it comes to ALM. It is time the RBI tweaked its oversight on banks to require them to share the minutiae and granular details of how their deposits are tied with loans. The RBI demands and gets a fairly detailed data on banks’ NPA position although banks try to window dress their positions through ever-greening and other tricks in their bags.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated in the budget 2022 that the government was seriously considering revival of developmental banks as commercial banks are not ideally suited for infrastructure and long-term lending. This should be done sooner than later. Universal banking currently practised by our banks are fraught with twin dangers of NPA and ALM.

Developmental financial institutions would shield the nation and the banking industry from at least one danger namely ALM. These institutions have funding from say World Bank for longer tenures typically twenty years and can afford to lock their funds in long gestation projects.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

