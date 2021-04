Now that people have voted to elect the assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the focus shifts completely on to West Bengal as the state prepares to complete the process this month.

While the state will continue to engage the attention of the country, it is time to step back and look at how the results on May 2 could affect the political fortunes of some of the leaders whose stakes will hinge on which way the wind blows in each of these three states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

These leaders include Assam’s Himanta Biswal Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Kerala’s Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanaiswamy (EPS) and his Deputy O. Paneerselvam (OPS), and N Ranagaswamy in Puducherry.

All of them have undertaken a long political journey to take leadership positions during the past decade and attempting to retain or break into a big league in the state facing stiff competition, healthy or otherwise from political opponents.

Assam offers an interesting contrast. After he gained administrative experiences as a Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal was handpicked by the BJP central leadership to lead the party and then handed over the reins of its first-ever government in the Northeast state in 2016.

Sonowal, a leader from the Asom Gana Parishad stables shot to fame after his case against the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals), 1983 Act was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2005. Around this time, Hemanta Sarma was the rising star in the Congress gaining strength as a dependable aide of Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Yet, when the time the party was considering a change of guard in Assam, Sarma, felt let down by the Grand Old Party. The emergence of Gaurav Gogoi, son of the Chief Minister who struck an equation with Rahul Gandhi overshadowed Sarma and the latter’s attempt to build bridges with emerging leadership structure in Congress came a cropper. Before the last assembly elections, Sarma crossed over to the BJP and carved a role for himself as the Finance Minister and as the Coordinator for North East Democratic Alliance.

Now, while Hemanta Sarma, known for his administrative skills and organisational abilities, has been waiting patiently in the wings hoping providence would be more benign on him when the BJP retains power in the state. The fact that the BJP made no extra effort to project Sonowal as the natural CM candidate adds to the theory of political interpretation.

A similar predicament greeted the Congress in Kerala where it hopes the party leading the United Democratic Front can wrest back power from the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front. Ridden with factionalism, the Congress central leadership did not want to lose focus on the primary task of winning the state to the tussle between Oommen Chandy and Chennithala, a former Minister in the state with a powerful portfolio and as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly since 2016.

In a state where a change of mere 1.5 percent of votes leads to transfer of power from one Front to the other, Congress preferred to keep the warring factions to withhold any battle of attrition. The strategy can be compared to a similar approach the central leadership adopted to make the rival camp smoke the peace pipe in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and fulfil the larger objective of winning the Assembly.

A spinoff effect of this political tug of war between these two resulted in the exit of another party leader P C Chacko, who crossed over to the Nationalist Congress Party currently in the other political camp.

Moving across to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, these elections should determine the future of both EPS and OPS. A victory at these polls will change the equation between these two and their own hold in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

EPS owes his rise to the top political post in the state to Sasikala, the closest aide of erstwhile Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He consolidated his grip both over the administration and party apparatus while the latter served a prison term in a graft case.

EPS beat OPS, whose claim to fame was to be appointed a Chief Minister when Jayalalithaa had to step down following indictment in a case. Since EPS appointment as the Chief Minister, OPS managed to strike a balance and together they staved off attempts by Sasikala and her close relative TTV Dinakaran, whose Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazghagam promises to queer the pitch for the AIADMK now. Dinakaran’s AMMK won the Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly seat in a by-election following the death of Jayalalithaa.

A victory for the rival DMK should set the cat among pigeons in the AIADMK as Sasikala may move in at a time and place of her choosing to wrest back control of the party. Shades of her sway over the party cadres came in for demonstration as her caravan took nearly 24 hours to roll into Chennai after release from prison in Karnataka.

That show of strength enthused party workers and made Dinakaran boast that what was on display was just a sample. More was to come. Subsequently, Sasikala’s decision to keep away from active politics poured water over the political plans, at least for the time being.

The case in Puducherry can be termed peculiar. After being with the Congress, N Rangaswamy fell out to float his own party and became a Chief Minister. He shifted support after the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014. Two years later the Indian National Congress rode back to power and his political rival V Narayanasamy was appointed the Chief Minister, with the blessings of a powerful group in the Congress.

Rangaswamy had the last laugh as the Congress government lost majority earlier this year and Narayansamy denied a ticket to contest despite being the Chief Minister of the Congress party regime.

Interestingly, the DMK offered Rangaswamy to lead the fight on its behalf in the Union Territory but the latter preferred to take the offer by the AIADMK and the BJP combine. It is anybody’s guess which way this dice would roll once the results are out. As the saying goes, politics is the art of possibilities.

KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The views expressed are personal.