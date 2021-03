It is raining freebies and there are no prizes for guessing. It is election time and political parties are out in the field seeking to lure the voters with offers they cannot resist. With elections to the assemblies of four states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry beginning on March 27, the spotlight once again is on what parties are promising through their manifestos.

Over the last decade and a half, people watch with interest the range on offer in states like Tamil Nadu. Way back in the year 2006, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) put a bounty on the table, free colour television and a cooking gas connection for the household Below Poverty Line.

Quite like Santa Claus, the goodies bag in every election kept growing and in Tamil Nadu the deal ranges from mixers, grinders, washing machines gold for Mangalsutra, laptops with data packs, waiving of education loan, reduction in the price of petrol and cooking gas, slashing milk price, solar power cookers, reduced or free bus passes for women, et all.

The list is by no means exhaustive but indicates the extent to which parties are willing to travel and get out the vote in their favour. A reflection of times the voter lives in can be found in an extremely interesting quote circulated by a news agency this week. It is attributed to an Independent candidate in Madurai.

His offer includes a helicopter and a car for every household, a three-storey house. Hold your breath he is not yet done. A final throw-in is a trip to Moon. It appears ISRO’s ambitious Chandrayaan mission would find early takers in case the space agency plans to offer commercial trips at a future date. Of course, on social media trolls mocked that the candidate could be offering toys and not the real thing. How does one treat this overture, real or ridiculous!

In a way, this idea of promising a voter from the underprivileged class something to look up to could be traced to Tamil Nadu and the offer by the founder of DMK C N Annadurai, who went on to become Chief Minister. In 1967, the party offered three measures of rice (approx. 4.5 kgs) for One Rupee. That staple offer continues in different forms. Parties on either side of the political divide remain committed to this measure of social welfare.

Fifteen-odd years later yet the founder of a political party, N T Rama Rao of Telugu Desam promised One kg rice for Two Rupees on his election as the Chief Minister. Whether the prospective Chief Minister did his math while making the offer or not, was not important. He built the narrative around a welfare state and taking care of the requirements of the struggling classes. NTR smashed his way into the office on the back of Telugu pride with the offer adding to his popularity. It is another matter that over the years, the TDP government under N. Chandrababu Naidu altered it by hiking the issue price while Y S Rajasekara Reddy re-introduced it as the Chief Minister during his tenure.

The announcement of low-cost rice that was met with derision back then is now a routine with states in the North like Punjab launching the Atta-Dal (Wheat flour-Pulses) scheme or Chhattisgarh under Raman Singh earning the sobriquet of ‘Chawal Baba (rice man)' while holding on to office for an uninterrupted three-terms. The scheme now forms part of the welfare programme through the public distribution system.

The culture of throwing in freebies appears in some form or fashion in one state or the other, loan waivers, free power supply to farmers or the Delhi model of the state government underwriting certain limit of electricity by domestic consumers, to free bus passes on city transport for women, cycles for girl students in Bihar, UP, Andhra Pradesh or Punjab. Some parties have added additional measures to catch the imagination of the young voter offering free laptops/tablets with data usage packs to ubiquitous smartphones.

In Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal came into office in 1997 among other factors on the offer of free power to farmers. The cost on exchequer made Amarinder Singh of the Congress in 2002 scrap it only to reinstate the scheme a few years later, That came after the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh advice against such measure even as AP Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy ran his 2004 campaign on the theme.

Amid concerns by policy planners over the heavy cost of subsidies and arguments by civil society on how to interpret such offers based on the adage that there is nothing called a free lunch, somebody is picking up the bill. Following a petition, the Supreme Court in 2013 directed the Election Commission of India to frame guidelines concerning contents of election manifestos.

The Commission on the directions of the Apex Court consulted political parties and inserted a paragraph in the Model Code of Conduct relating to manifestoes that read as under:

“(i) The election manifesto shall not contain anything repugnant to the ideals and principles enshrined in the Constitution and further that it shall be consistent with the letter and spirit of other provisions of Model Code of Conduct.

(ii) The Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution enjoin upon the State to frame various welfare measures for the citizens and therefore there can be no objection to the promise of such welfare measures in election manifestos. However, political parties should avoid making those promises which are likely to vitiate the purity of the election process or exert undue influence on the voters in exercising their franchise.

(iii) In the interest of transparency, level playing field and credibility of promises, it is expected that manifestos also reflect the rationale for the promises and broadly indicate the ways and means to meet the financial requirements for it. Trust of voters should be sought only on those promises which are possible to be fulfilled.”

The Model Code is an agreement by political parties on the rules of conduct during the elections and those in the election fray expected to abide by the spirit behind it. The trend of tempting the constituents with promises continues with its degree and intensity altering in state after state or election after election. Some of these proposals are embedded in the welfare schemes of governments while the rest drop off the radar. The saga continues and time for voters once again to take a pick.

—KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The views expressed are personal.

