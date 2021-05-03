A change of guard in Tamil Nadu Updated : May 03, 2021 04:18:36 IST The DMK under its President M.K. Stalin has regained power in Tamil Nadu after being in the opposition for 10 years. Unlike Congress, the BJP has shown it is in for the long haul and will do all it takes to capture power. Stalin is his own man and has taken a giant step out of his father’s shadow. Published : May 03, 2021 04:18 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply