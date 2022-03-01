Are the wheels turning towards inclusive mobility systems?

March 2022 brings a semblance of a pre- COVID-19 era for many cities and states. Nearly after two years, the travel and transport restrictions instituted during the pandemic are being reduced and in some cases being lifted. Millions rejoice as these developments bring back a sense of liberty and agency, an ability to travel freely and fearlessly. However, many others are nervous about the challenges, old and new, that await them in the “brave new world”. Persons living with a locomotor disability using a wheelchair or mobility aids are a prime example of those falling into the second group of citizens.

Over 10 crore 'Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in general, and over 2 crores living with locomotor disabilities, in particular, are not new to the inaccessible physical environments including buses, trains, and overall mobility infrastructure. The Government data from 2018 demonstrates the range of barriers experienced by this community right from steps blocking the entrance to a train station, to an absence of a ramp making it impossible for a wheelchair user to board a bus.

Source: NSS 76th round of persons with disabilities Source: NSS 76th round of persons with disabilities

The challenges mentioned above only got compounded during the pandemic as transport operators altered the frequency of service. This meant that PwDs, who already had limited accessible travel options, had even more limited a choice. Similarly, keeping only select entrances operational and implementing other restrictions on the infrastructure meant that the wheelchair users and other people with locomotor disabilities were unable to use their familiar routes – especially where they had figured out how to negotiate with physical inaccessibility. These users also had to face an increase in instances of discrimination and hate crime by other passengers on account of the stigma towards disability. This made use of public transport more difficult, unsafe, and inconvenient for these users.

The relaxation or in some cases the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions may have reduced the level of transport inaccessibility experienced by PwDs but the reality is more nuanced. Many PwDs often live with other health conditions and comorbidities. This puts them at a greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Thus, relaxing rules like wearing masks, for instance, expose these individuals to a disproportionally higher risk. Persons living with a locomotor disability also are unsure about the quality of upkeep and maintenance of the mobility systems. The mobility industry has been under tremendous financial stress over the past two years, and this may have taken a toll on the quality of the infrastructure. Any breakdown in already inaccessible transport infrastructure could be dangerous and result in a significant injury to a PwD.

Taking note of the challenges experienced by this community, the Government had announced the Accessible India Campaign in 2015. It aimed to make 50 percent of rail and 25 percent of Government-owned public transport accessible by 2018. However, the progress on this front has been slow and timelines have been now revised to June 2022. A lot needs to be achieved if these targets have to be met. For instance, according to recent government data, only 7 percent of public buses are fully accessible in the country, a situation which urgently needs to be improved.

The coming 25 years are touted to be Amrit Kaal for India. The country’s investments towards capacity building over this period, especially in transport and logistics infrastructure, will set India upon a path of growth and development. As we embark on this journey, India needs to commit to making its infrastructure more accessible and disability-inclusive. This assumes all the more important as in the absence of a transport infrastructure that empowers all citizens to access various socioeconomic opportunities, India fails to capture the full value of the demographic dividend. For a nation with an aspiration to become a $5 trillion economy, this failure is simply unaffordable. Today, on the occasion of International Wheelchair Day, transport planners and designers have the opportunity to double down on making mobility systems more accessible and wheelchair friendly. After all, Sabka Prayas includes the efforts of over 2 crore persons living with a locomotor disability towards nation-building, right? And for this to happen, we need accessible transportation to empower these individuals to unlock their full potential.

-by Apoorv Kulkarni,

Head, of Accessibility & Inclusion at the Ola Mobility Institute (OMI) and Aishwarya Agarwal, Research Associate, Accessibility & Inclusion, OMI.