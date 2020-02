The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement, best epitomised in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protests, is headed towards a stirring climax. The option, both before the Union government as well as the agitators, is thinning down.

The protestors’ demand that the Act be taken back as the only pre-condition for them to lift their siege, has placed the government in a quandary for reasons that are both political and constitutional.

Politically, there is no chance of the government rescinding its decision on enacting the legislation, as has been repeatedly stressed by no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The image of a strong government will take a hammering if it yields to the demands of those on the streets, not just in Shaheen Bagh but at various places in the country, including its elite educational institutions. So in a sense, the point of no-return has been well and truly reached.

Constitutionally too, there are very little choices left. The Repealing and Amending Act 2019 introduced by the Modi government has annulled 58 obsolete laws thus far. The sixth such repealing Act, it is aimed at revoking colonial-era laws by the Modi administration. It became the first such tabled during this government’s second term. The Modi government had repealed 1,428 Acts during its first term between 2014 and 2019. Crucially, all these Acts are seen to have outlived their utility. It would be instructive to remember, however, that only 1,929 old, colonial laws were repealed between 1950 and 2004.

Sure, there have been minor amendments to the Income Tax Act, 1961 and the Indian Institute of Management Act, 2017 affected by this government, but these were far from politically contentious legislations, as compared to the CAA.

Protesters remain adamant

As for Article 370, despite the clamour raised by many Opposition members in and outside Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that the Article was not being scrapped or abrogated; an enabling provision, it cannot be repealed or abrogated without a constitutional amendment in accordance with Article 368.

The only politically controversial Acts that have been revoked are anti-terror laws like the Prevention of Terrorism Act or POTA, which was scrapped with parliamentary consensus in October 2004 bypassing the Prevention of Terrorism (Repeal) Act, 2004.

Its earlier version, the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, commonly known as Tada, was in force between 1985 and 1995 against the background of the Punjab insurgency. It came into effect in May 1985 and was renewed three times before being allowed to lapse in 1995 due to its increasing unpopularity after widespread allegations of abuse. It was the first anti-terrorism law legislated by the government to define and counter-terrorist activities.

It is highly unlikely that the Modi government, which legislated the CAA in December last year, sees this citizenship amendment in the same light as either a colonial piece of legislation or an unpopular anti-terror law, which needs to be done away with.

Veteran constitutionalist and former Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap believes that “While legally, any Act can be repealed or amended by Parliament, in the case of CAA, there is no such justification. No government can give in to such demands by a handful of protestors. Any government which does that will be opening the floodgates.”

The protestors too have stuck to their guns in the last two months, braving the bitter Delhi cold and inclement weather to make their point, attracting worldwide attention. While Amit Shah has indicated that he is willing to talk to those sitting on protest at Shaheen Bagh, nothing has materialised so far.

Judicial intervention

Clearly, the deadlock can be broken by judicial intervention, the process of which has been set in motion. Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran have visited Shaheen Bagh to speak to the protesting women. The two senior advocates, who were named as mediators on Monday, have been tasked with persuading the protesters to continue their agitation on another location, so that the road can re-open and commuters do not face problems. The resulting blockade of an arterial road has been repeatedly flagged by the BJP as a law and order problem and was made the centrepiece of its campaign for the Delhi assembly election.

The big problem here is that any side that agrees to a solution could be charged with affecting a compromise rather than reaching a resolution.

Meanwhile, away from the gaggle in the national capital, the UP government, which also faced strong protests on the subject, continues to flex its muscles. The Moradabad district administration in the state has slapped a fine of Rs 1.04 crore on poet-politician Imran Pratapgarhi for violating Section 144, participating in an anti-CAA protest. Pratapgarhi had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Moradabad on a Congress ticket. Additionally, the UP administration has also booked 135 people protesting against the CAA, slapping them with charges of Sedition. About 20 of them have been held in the Azamgarh district. Interestingly, in the complaint, only 35 people have been named while the rest remain unidentified.

Clearly, a decision on Shaheen Bagh could have repercussions over similar protests all over the country.