Anchoring India's energy independence vision in mobility transitions

In his independence day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an aspiration to be ‘energy independent’ by 2047, stressing on India’s massive Rs 12 lakh crore annual energy import expenditure. This amount is 20 times the amount the Australian government spent on fuel, energy and industry (mining, manufacturing and construction) in 2019–20.

To achieve energy independence, the Prime Minister called for greater diversification in the country’s energy mix through increased renewable energy production capacity and appreciated India's efforts to further advance electric mobility and railway electrification.

Transport has special significance as one of India’s most energy-intensive sectors, accounting for 10.22 percent of the country’s total energy consumption. Road transport alone uses more than 10,000-kilo tonnes of oil equivalent (ktoe) units of natural gas and 35,000 ktoe of oil products. Demand for transport fuels will only grow with economic development. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), India could see energy demand for road transport more than doubling over the next two decades, with oil demand increasing two-fold from around 1.9 million barrels per day (mb/d) today to 3.8 mb/d by 2040.

This would make India the fastest-growing oil market in the world. Alarm bells should be ringing. Any vision for energy independence requires a bold strategy for mobility.

Projections aside, an emerging industrial revolution suggests that India can mitigate some of these catastrophic developments through a strategic bet on vehicle electrification. Electric Vehicles (EVs) convert almost 80 percent of the energy from the grid to power at the wheels and are thus considerably more energy-efficient than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for which the equivalent figure is just 12-30 percent. India’s first multimodal electric mobility project at Nagpur from 2017-19 witnessed savings of 5.7 lakh litres of import-dependent fossil fuel. If EVs can constitute even 30 percent of India’s new vehicle sales by 2030, the country can save over Rs 1 lakh crore annually in oil imports.

India’s commitment to renewable energy such as solar and wind stand to create a windfall for EV charging that can temper imports and move India towards a green and self-sufficient future. At present, solar and wind account for about 10 percent of the country’s electricity generation, solar alone is expected to contribute more than 30 percent by 2040. Solar tariffs are expected to stabilise around the Rs 2/unit mark. With both photovoltaic modules and advanced chemistry battery packs expected to continue to drop in price after a nearly 90 percent reduction in the last decade, low-cost renewable energy generation and low-cost storage can completely change the conversation on the cost dynamics of electric mobility.

Mobility transitions are pivotal for India’s energy independence dreams. The potential for interplay between renewable energy and electric mobility unlocks extended possibilities including repurposing second-life EV batteries for energy storage applications. As per a study by the Ola Mobility Institute, vehicle to grid integration can help balance the grid by leveraging EV batteries to manage intermittent production in the wind and solar. Moreover, disruptions in energy storage R&D should help accelerate breakthroughs in fuel cell research, solid-state batteries and new battery chemistries. This has the potential to put India at the forefront of a new energy transition that fulfills an inevitable increase in demand domestically.

However, we don’t have everything we need to make this transition. EVs come with import requirements of their own, especially with respect to battery raw materials. Addressing these needs should be a strategic priority. Promoting domestic manufacturing of advanced chemistry batteries and creating an ecosystem for urban mining, i.e., retrieval of precious metals from used batteries from cars and electronics, can prime India’s mobility transition for import substitution. This can additionally aid the Prime Minister’s call for entrenching circular economy principles and promote thousands of green jobs.

Efforts towards energy independence will have to be complemented with additional mobility transitions. These should pursue gains in efficiency, prioritise R&D in alternative fuels, and mainstream practices such as ride-sharing and other forms of shared mobility using public and intermediate public transport. Research in utilising green hydrogen for mobility may also be undertaken. Seamless integration of passenger mobility and hyperlocal deliveries, encouragement of non-motorised transport, and increasing the burden of freight onto the soon-to-be electrified railways are supplementary measures that can be undertaken.

Transport has been the fastest-growing end-use sector in terms of energy demand in recent

years and is pivotal to India’s growth story. Purposeful action can help the sector emerge as a bellwether for radical energy and industrial realignments. A clear vision accompanied by a detailed plan will send the right signals to the world that India is a lighthouse for true energy independence.

The Prime Minister has given a clarion call. It is time for us to step on the accelerator to make mobility a catalyst in bringing this vision to life.

The author Anand Shah is Senior Advisor, Ola Mobility Institute, Shilpi Samantray is Electric Mobility Lead, Ola Mobility Institute and Yash Narain is Research Associate, Ola Mobility Institute. The views expressed are personal.