Amaravati: Why Chandrababu Naidu's dream capital was doomed to fail

Updated : November 23, 2019 06:55 PM IST

Chandrababu Naidu’s plan was to have a river front capital on the banks of the river Krishna while YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s desire was to locate it some 70-80 km south of Naidu’s proposed capital at a place called Domakonda that had sandy wasteland.
Such was the obsession of Chandrababu Naidu that he shifted his capital to Amaravati within three years although the GOI had decreed that Hyderabad could be the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for ten years.
Investors want a stable climate to run their business smoothly, but Jaganmohan Reddy has put a lot of investments in jeopardy by thwarting Naidu’s plans for Amaravati.
