View | We must empower educators with AI tools to unlock learners' potential

Generative AI models have today expanded the boundaries of computer capabilities previously exclusive to humans—from writing code and articles, assisting in early-stage design modeling, to even speculating on the cause of a production issue. By augmenting and not replacing human intelligence, it has great potential in increasing efficiency and helping us work, learn, and live better across domains. Its responsible application in the education sector, in particular, can have a tremendous impact.

Empowering Educators

There is an undeniable and urgent need to support educators in their mission to provide high-quality learning experiences for their students around the world, especially in low-income countries where teacher shortages continue to be an unfortunate reality. AI’s integration into the education system can be a game-changer in such a scenario. AI-driven tools like ChatGPT have shown great promise in assisting teachers with tasks such as creating customised lesson plans, generating ideas for classroom activities, and summarising chapters or book outlines.

However, it would be prudent to highlight the limitations of these AI models, particularly when it comes to solving mathematical problems.