Age of Indian homebuyers — across decades and cities

The age of property buyers is an important demographic variable which Indian real estate stakeholders from developers to marketers and advertisement agencies must focus on. Over the past decade, there has been a tectonic shift in not just the overall buying pattern but also in the age of property buyers.

Until the late '90s, many Indians preferred to buy homes using their savings rather than opting for home loans. As a result, most homebuyers were in the age group of 45-55 years or even closer to retirement - by then, they had accumulated sufficient wealth to support property purchase.

In this period, younger Indians with much lower savings kept away and were also very cautious about bank loans, seeing them as risky. Also, many banks were reluctant to lend large amounts (70-80 percent of a property's overall purchase price today) back then.

In the 2000s, the winds of change blew and the age bracket of property buyers began to drop, coming down to 35-45 years. Home loans were readily available, and homebuyers warmed up significantly to the notion of using borrowed funds rather than depleting all their savings. The fact that home loans also carried attractive tax benefits certainly helped, too.

In this period, banks and other lending institutions began to re-strategise their approach, and youth became the target audience. The availability of finance became the key driver for this change.

In late 2010, buyers were largely in the age groups of 35-45 years and 45-55 years, but the share of homebuyers in the 25-35 years age group was minimal. However, improved tax benefits motivated more working youths in this age bracket to opt for home loans. Millennials predominantly favoured paying EMIs for buying a home over the 'dead' expense of rentals.

The ranks of this vital age demographic swelled steadily till about 2015-16. Since then, many millennials are rethinking the notion of buying homes at this relatively early age. The tendency now is to avoid large investments and instead invest in other asset classes. However, this is by no means the larger norm.



At least 37 percent of participants serious on buying homes fall in the age bracket of 35-45 years, followed by 25 percent in the 45-55 years bracket.



20 percent are in the age bracket of 25-35 years, and at least 7 percent are under 25 years of age. The homebuyer share of these two age brackets was extremely limited in the early 2000s.



Towards 2009-2010, easy home loan availability boosted the share of homebuyers in the 25-35 years age bracket.

