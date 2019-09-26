#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Age of Indian homebuyers — across decades and cities

Updated : September 26, 2019 06:30 AM IST

In MMR, 37 percent home seekers are aged 35-45 years, 28 percent aged 45-55 years.
Delhi-NCR has reverse trend with 37 percent home seekers aged 45-55 years, 26 percent in 35-45 years bracket.
In Bengaluru, 52 percent home seekers aged 35-45 years, 18 percent in 45-55 years bracket, 21 percent below 35 years.

