Age of Indian homebuyers — across decades and cities
Updated : September 26, 2019 06:30 AM IST
In MMR, 37 percent home seekers are aged 35-45 years, 28 percent aged 45-55 years.
Delhi-NCR has reverse trend with 37 percent home seekers aged 45-55 years, 26 percent in 35-45 years bracket.
In Bengaluru, 52 percent home seekers aged 35-45 years, 18 percent in 45-55 years bracket, 21 percent below 35 years.
