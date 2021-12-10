Affordable housing as an investible asset class for global capital

Indian Urban Centres are at the forefront of driving economic growth and house a large and growing population which has inadequate housing in the affordable category. We are witnessing the green shoots of increased private participation on an institutional scale to develop urban social/ impact housing in the last decade buoyed by Government Policy initiatives.

We could see greater expansion of this product in the current decade given higher interest by Global Investors towards Social/ Impact/ Affordable Housing in build to sell or build to rent models. This article reviews the situation so far and the potential for Global Capital to invest in affordable housing creation in Urban India.

Demand Indicators for Affordable Housing in Urban Areas

India is the second-largest urban system in the world with almost 11 percent of the total global urban population living in Indian cities. (Source – Reforms in Urban Planning Capacity in India, Niti Aayog, Sep 2021) Urban Growth is expected to contribute to 73 percent of the population increase by 2036. (Source – MoFHW, 2019)

In absolute terms, around 377.1 million persons/ 78.9 million households reside in urban areas which is 34 percent of the total population. Urban India added 9.1 million persons or 2.52 million households from 2001 to 2011. (Source - Site Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs/ Census 2011)

Over 60 percent of persons live in shared, one or two-room houses in Urban Areas. (Source - Handbook of Urban Statistics 2016)

Around 17 percent of the Urban Population live in slums.

Further, the number of million-plus cities/urban agglomeration has increased from 35 as per Census 2001 to 53 as per Census 2011 accommodating 43 percent of the urban population.

New Households – p.a Redevelopment Stock – affordable (10 yrs) Slum Stock - (10 yrs) Total Urban 0.25 mn households p.a 47.34 mn households 13.41 mn households Million Cities 0.11 mn households p.a 20 mn households 6 mn households Affordable DU demand 64,500 DU p.a 5 mn household 3 mn households

Estimated Investment Potential over the next decade –

1. New Demand – $10 bn

2. Regular Redevelopment – $67 bn

3. Slum Redevelopment – $38 bn

The current status in itself presents a huge demand for affordable housing in urban areas on both purchase or rental models. This is further compounded by the projected growth of the population in urban areas.

Global Capital and Affordable Housing

Blackstone – AIG sold interest in their US affordable housing assets to Blackstone REIT for $5.1 bn

PGIM Real Estate - Around $5 billion of investments in real estate with impact characteristics.

Microsoft – Pledged $500 mn to solve the Pledged $500 mn to solve the affordable housing shortage in SEATTLE

Apple - announced a comprehensive $2.5 billion plan to help address the housing availability and affordability crisis in California

NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT - investments in class A and B multifamily real estate property, typically with a value-add component, where we can invest significant amounts of capital to provide “lifestyle” amenities to “workforce” housing.”

Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA - More than half of this REIT’s units rent for $1,300 a month or less.

With impact investing, an investor looks to generate an attractive return on investment while simultaneously effecting positive change in the world. “Affordable housing is an uncrowded $17 trillion sector which provides a return on investment plus a doorway to delivering 16 of the 17 sustainable development goals” according to REALL of UK. REALL is an investor and innovator in affordable housing in Africa and Asia.

Traditionally funded by the Government, there are various forms of Private Fund participation that has evolved in this product class clubbed under Impact Investing.

Investors range from Corporates, Regular PE firms with ESG allocation to specialised Affordable Housing Private Equity Funds.

The low supply of stock and increasing demand is attracting Investments into Affordable Housing globally while also creating a positive societal impact.

Evolving and conducive public policy to encourage private participation in the development of affordable housing stock across the globe is an important catalyst.

Private Equity Participation in Indian Affordable Housing

The government has evolved various policies over time to address the provision of affordable housing ranging from government developed units to private participation. In recent years, private developers and private equity have focussed on public policy-driven opportunities.

Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971

Affordable Housing Policy of Haryana

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

Credit Linked Subsidy Schemes (CLSS)

Various Government policy initiatives are helping to evolve the template for providing a soft landing to Affordable/ Impact housing project development.

The impact ranges from additional/ subsidised/ pro-rated FSI/FAR, tax benefits to developer and reduction in home mortgage interest for the end buyer.

This is the most critical input element in India given that land cost is a major component of any Real Estate Development Project in India. The scarcity of low-cost land near urban work centres creates a Housing Transportation Trade-Off scenario. In Singapore, we have seen high quality HDB housing being made for the citizens linked to the salary bracket. The other model is to incentivise private developers to undertake social/ impact/ affordable housing development in more prime areas to offset the high cost of land. The perfect formula has not yet evolved in India but various models are under implementation.

Tentative allocations by various private equity houses towards affordable/ impact/ social housing developments have been made. ADIA, IFC, CDC of UK, Asia Development Bank and REALL of UK have been the offshore investors who are providing early-stage capital to this sector. As the policy initiatives stabilise and more mainstream developers perfect the development gameplan, the volumes could increase.

A Successful Case Study

Demonstrated demand, proof of development returns and transparent non-discretionary government rules encouraging scale are the key components for attracting Private Equity into affordable housing development.

The Haryana model as implemented in Gurugram has demonstrated this. Gurugram has one of the highest residential capital values/ rentals in the state. The Government has a policy of allotting licenses to various kinds of housing and real estate developments. In order to promote the affordable/ impact/ social housing development within the city, the Government promulgated the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy

1. Reduced the minimum area required to 5 acres (this is not available for regular housing)

2. Increased the FSI and the density permitted enabling the creation of smaller houses (this is not available for regular housing)

3. Implemented a cap on pricing of the units

4. Implemented reduced statutory costs and an incentive on completion before time

5. Set stringent timelines for delivery

Due to these features, affordable housing units priced at around INR 2.5 mn per unit is available within the city and the sales volumes over the last five years have been totally contrary to the general downturn in the residential housing industry nationally. This despite the various regulatory changes of 2016, liquidity crises emanating in 2018 and the two waves of pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Outlook – Affordable Housing as an Investible Real Estate Product for Global Capital

The performance of the Affordable Housing Projects versus the other residential projects the last turbulent five years is a witness to the solid demand fundamentals of this asset class in Indian cities.

The first wave of policy initiatives for affordable housing stock creation have started being implemented and new waves of policy modifications are being discussed along with the broader theme of developing sustainable Urban Cities.

Effective implantation of social impact housing can not only address the housing shortage, but also provide a much-needed impetus to the residential real estate sector, which is a key contributor in overall economic growth.

Affordable/ Impact Housing projects will do well if there is a wall of capital that guarantees a financial closure and timely completion of the project regardless of the sales inflows. Project Time Overruns have been a major cause of project financial problems as witnessed across residential projects in the country.

As the policy support evolves, more global capital will be allocated to Affordable Housing Indian Real Estate. Apart from build and sell, which has an investment potential of around $100 bn over the next decade, Affordable Rental Housing Models could evolve which will lead to the creation of Affordable Housing REITs.

The author, Diwakar Rana, is MD, Capital Markets at Savills India. The views expressed are personal