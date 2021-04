Haemophilia is an inherited genetic disorder that causes severe bleeding in patients due to a lack of sufficient proteins in the blood called ‘clotting factors’. It causes repeated spontaneous bleeds, mostly in the joints, leading to disability and sometimes even untimely death. This year on World Haemophilia Day (April 17), the theme being ‘adapting to change’, it is important to create awareness on early diagnosis, correct treatment with safe clotting factor concentrates, and the importance of prophylaxis for effective management of the disease especially in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

Haemophilia A is the most common type of haemophilia caused by the deficit of a protein called factor VIII. Haemophilia B which is less common is caused by insufficient levels of clotting factor IX. With 19,690 registered haemophilia A cases and 3150 of haemophilia B, India has the highest number of haemophilia patients in the world even though we have identified only 20 percent of the estimated number. In India, even today children are diagnosed 8-10 years after the onset of symptoms such as repeated bruising, joint swelling and prolonged bleeding from cuts and wounds. We continue to see children who become disabled because of poor access to treatment facilities.

We continue to see families with 2 or 3 children with the same genetic disease because they were not aware of carrier detection and prenatal diagnosis as a way of prevention. Haemophilia is treated with infusion of clotting factors; either as replacement therapy where small doses are infused periodically to reduce risk of repeated joint bleeds or as episodic treatment which is given when a person develops a bleed. Replacement therapy or prophylaxis is the gold standard of treatment that can prevent or delay the joint disease in persons living with haemophilia and help them lead near-normal lives.

Over the last few years, we have witnessed a revolution in terms of services available for haemophilia in our country, especially through the public sector. Patients can access free of cost clotting factor concentrates through medical colleges and district hospitals in most states of India. But this is just the beginning of a mammoth task ahead. We still need to work towards early diagnosis, comprehensive treatment, inclusiveness in schools and workplace and prevention of disability for people with haemophilia.

Haemophilia and COVID-19

Patients with hemophilia are at the same risk as to the general population for viral infections such as COVID-19. However, if they have co-morbidities such as diabetes, they will be at risk of severe disease and would need hospitalisation and would need invasive procedures that are risky in those with bleeding disorders. As with any infectious disease of public health concern, people living with an underlying illness like Haemophilia should take greater care to avoid exposure to others who are sick, especially those with fever and cough.

PWH are advised to closely follow the recommendations made by the Government of India and their respective state government health ministries, along with information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH). Practising rigorous hand hygiene is of utmost importance along with observation of strict cough etiquette, wearing masks and social distancing.

If a bleed does occur, all efforts should be made to treat the bleed. It’s important to be in regular touch with respective haemophilia treatment centers and local patient support groups. It is important not to ignore a bleed and delay clotting factor support for fear of contracting COVID-19 from hospitals.

Persons with haemophilia may contact their treatment centres and avail treatment for any major bleed while maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour. Children with haemophilia should be encouraged to do regular non-impact exercises and physiotherapy sessions as instructed by their treatment centres within their homes. Tele consults may be availed for physiotherapy services to ensure continuity of care from the safety of patients’ homes.