Economy
Achieving targets: A taxing challenge
Updated : December 18, 2019 02:09 PM IST
Indirect taxes have contracted by 1.1 percent from April to October, thanks to a fall in consumption and imports.
The asking rate now is a 46 percent growth in indirect taxes.
