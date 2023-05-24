Here are a few essential tips to help you make the most of the last few days and succeed in the UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023.

Time is a precious commodity, and it can be the difference between success and failure in the UPSC Prelims, which is one of the most challenging examinations conducted in the country. As the exam is scheduled for May 28, 2023, utilising the time available is essential to making a massive difference in your performance on the day and acing the exam. Often time management and effective resource utilisation create a conundrum for the majority of students.

So, here are a few essential tips to help you make the most of the last few days and succeed in the UPSC Prelims.

Make a study plan

Planning is a critical aspect of time management. So, the first step to time management in the last few days before appearing in the UPSC Prelims is to make an effective study plan. Before the exam, plan the topics to be covered and set realistic goals for each day. Include short breaks in your study plan to ensure you aren’t overwhelmed or burned out.