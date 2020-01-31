Associate Partner
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares try to rally after gut-wrenching week
Oil jumps as WHO declares emergency but recommends no travel, trade restrictions
Rupee opens marginally higher against dollar
Unwind

A novel about coping with the fallout of a deadly infection from China

Updated : January 31, 2020 06:22 AM IST

Ling Ma’s 'Severance' is unusual for the way it uses a post-pandemic world to encapsulate a critique of our current one.
The novel deals with the fortunes of Candace Chen, a second-generation immigrant who works in a Manhattan company.
A novel about coping with the fallout of a deadly infection from China
