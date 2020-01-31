A novel about coping with the fallout of a deadly infection from China

Shen Fever is a fatal fungal disease that was first reported in Shenzhen, China, in May 2011. It is contracted by breathing in microscopic fungal spores which spread to other organs, most commonly the brain. The symptoms include memory lapses, headaches, disorientation, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Because early indicators of the infection can be mistaken for a common cold, patients are often unaware they have been afflicted by Shen Fever.

Fortunately, Shen Fever doesn’t exist in the real world. It’s a fictional ailment dreamt up by Ling Ma in her 2018 novel, Severance. In this, she joins a long list of authors who have written about plagues and apocalyptic scenarios.

In the Middle Ages, Boccaccio, and then Chaucer, used it as a framing device within which travellers journeying away from sites of infection tell each other tales about their lives. Daniel Defoe, in his 1722 Journal of the Plague Year, aimed for a high degree of verisimilitude in recounting life in bubonic plague-stricken London, while Mary Shelley, ahead of her age, wrote about a symbolic plague leading to isolation, religious sects and false messiahs in her 1826 The Last Man.

In The Plague, Albert Camus allegorised the Nazi occupation of France, outlining the selfish as well as selfless actions of individuals quarantined in a pestilence-ridden town. Others have written cautionary tales about the abuses of science: Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake, for example, features a pandemic caused by a crazed technologist that results in a world populated by mutants and hopes of a genetically engineered future. Michael Crichton and Stephen King have also written novels of scientifically engineered viruses, and there are a number of zombie survival sagas and SF scenarios in which mass infection leads to social breakdown.

Beguiling and memorable

Ling Ma’s Severance, however, is unusual for the way it uses a post-pandemic world to encapsulate a critique of our current one, as well as bring in themes of immigration and nostalgia for New York. In theory, this should result in a haphazard mess; on the page, it is beguiling and memorable.

It deals with the fortunes of Candace Chen, a second-generation immigrant who works in a Manhattan company that co-ordinates book production by outsourcing work to printers in China. When the Shen Fever pandemic disrupts normal life in New York and elsewhere, she joins a small group of people headed for the safer pastures of a deserted suburban mall on the outskirts of Chicago.

The novel braids together several threads as it proceeds. For a start, there is Candace’s past life in New York, with her relationships, parties, work, and overall Big Apple allure. Then, there is the story of her parents’ assimilation in a new country, and their fractious relationship. There are tales of her photographs for a blog called NY Ghost which, in time, becomes a de facto source of information for those wondering about the state of the abandoned city. Enclosing all this are the ups and downs of her relationship with a gang of survivors after the fall, and their time at the destination that has been dubbed The Facility.

The severance of the title is adroitly referenced in many ways. It’s signified in the leaving behind of one’s homeland; in departing from a company one has worked for; and in the break between an older way of life and a frighteningly unfamiliar one.

Satirical commentary

Brands of fashion, food, and others are frequently mentioned in the novel, including those that depend on work in China and South-east Asia. In this and other ways, Severance offers up a satirical commentary on a way of life that’s dependent on globalised production and consumption.

Looking back on her time in New York, Candace muses: “It lulled you into thinking that there were so many options, but most of the options had to do with buying things.” It’s not a coincidence, then, that the survivors’ destination is a desolate mall, or that many of those afflicted by Shen Fever repeat mundane habits over and over until pointlessness overwhelms them.

The tone throughout is wry, restrained and faux-naïve, sharing similarities with the narrator of Weike Wang’s Chemistry, among other millennial fiction. At one point, Candace says, “We were brand strategists and property lawyers and human resources specialists and personal finance consultants. We didn’t know how to do anything so we Googled everything.” This leads to a scenario in which “the sheer density of information and misinformation at the End, encapsulated in news articles and message-board theories and clickbait traps that had propagated hysterically through retweets and shares, had effectively rendered us more ignorant, more helpless, more innocent in our stupidity.”

In this admirable balancing act of fiction, much of the shock is brought about by juxtaposing a meaningless past with a disturbing present. It makes one wonder about the consequences of the way we live now, with looming economic, environmental and virus-related catastrophes. As a character in Camus’s novella about the plague says: “Stupidity has a knack of getting its way, as we should see if we were not always so much wrapped up in ourselves.”

Sanjay Sipahimalani is a Mumbai-based writer and reviewer.