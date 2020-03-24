  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Market bounces back; Sensex gains over 2%, Nifty ends above 7,800
10 powerful quotes to put bear market into perspective
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Home Views
Views

A diary of train travel during the 'Janata Curfew': More discipline, little joy and no cries of 'chai, chai'

Updated : March 24, 2020 07:23 PM IST

On March 22, between 7 am and 9 pm, India observed ‘Janata Curfew’, whose idea was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to encourage the concept of social distancing and curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
From a platform ticket -- which one usually buys for Rs 10 -- costing Rs 50, to the way passengers treated each other, COVID-19 changed my train experience like never before.
While generally we Indians love to socialise on train journeys, this time, the air was clearly tense.
A diary of train travel during the 'Janata Curfew': More discipline, little joy and no cries of 'chai, chai'

You May Also Like

Huawei Claims No 1 spot in European Patent Office Ranking 2019

Huawei Claims No 1 spot in European Patent Office Ranking 2019

Focus on minimising spread of virus key; safety of employees is paramount, says Bajaj Auto

Focus on minimising spread of virus key; safety of employees is paramount, says Bajaj Auto

Coronavirus: Government increases insolvency threshold to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh to help small firms

Coronavirus: Government increases insolvency threshold to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh to help small firms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement