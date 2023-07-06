CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsWorld View | 23rd SCO Summit — no doubt, its relevance is sustained but terrorism may undermine it

World View | 23rd SCO Summit — no doubt, its relevance is sustained but terrorism may undermine it

World View | 23rd SCO Summit — no doubt, its relevance is sustained but terrorism may undermine it
Read Time7 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anil Trigunayat  Jul 6, 2023 7:00:06 AM IST (Published)

SCO’s original mandate since 2001 has been to fight against terrorism and it has a robust tool in its kit for cooperation among members under the aegis of RATS. However, Pakistan has not only sheltered and supported large number of terrorists but has also used them against India

On July 4th, India successfully hosted the 23rd SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Summit even though virtually.  India was holding the SCO Chair this year along with that of the G20. Incidentally, the meeting was held within weeks of PM Modi’s superbly successful State visit to the US, and on the US Independence Day, though Washington often considers SCO as a geo strategic competitor in the security domain, given Chinese predominance in it and Sino-Russian bonhomie.

PM Modi had invited all the leaders of nine members, including new member Iran, who responded positively to the invite and participated to address the regional issues of security, counter terrorism  in all  its dimensions and new and erstwhile challenges including trade and investment and connectivity despite several internal dividing issues .
It also included leaders of Belarus -next member and Turkmenistan-only Central Asian country out of SCO. Several regional organisations apart from the UN were also there. A comprehensive New Delhi Declaration along with two other documents on de-radicalisation and digital public infrastructure were issued.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X