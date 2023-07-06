SCO’s original mandate since 2001 has been to fight against terrorism and it has a robust tool in its kit for cooperation among members under the aegis of RATS. However, Pakistan has not only sheltered and supported large number of terrorists but has also used them against India

On July 4 th , India successfully hosted the 23rd SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Summit even though virtually. India was holding the SCO Chair this year along with that of the G20. Incidentally, the meeting was held within weeks of PM Modi’s superbly successful State visit to the US, and on the US Independence Day, though Washington often considers SCO as a geo strategic competitor in the security domain, given Chinese predominance in it and Sino-Russian bonhomie.

PM Modi had invited all the leaders of nine members, including new member Iran, who responded positively to the invite and participated to address the regional issues of security, counter terrorism in all its dimensions and new and erstwhile challenges including trade and investment and connectivity despite several internal dividing issues .