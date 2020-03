Well, it’s happening... To battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day #TotalLockdown effective till April 15, mandating everyone to stay home so that virus’ transmission cycle can be broken. 21 days! Ufff… that is a long time to be cooped up at home. But, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There’s a lot that you and I can do at home –to stay sane and fit at the same time. One popular belief is that it takes 21 days to form a habit. Well, here are your 21 days. Make the most of it! Still not sure what to do? Check out the list below:

1. Silence is Golden – Meditating for 15 mins twice a day, every day, to get in touch in with, well yourself. Anxiety is bound to be peaking right about now. Taking care of your mental health as well as that of your family is vital. Meditation can help calm the nerves, bring clarity on one’s choices and help you introspect and focus on the tasks you got to do.

2. Learn a skill online – The only way ahead is forward. There is no turning back, no crying over the proverbial spilt milk. If you were ever wondering when you should get down to learning that one thing that you always wanted to, NOW, that time is now. Make use of that kickass Wi-FI or mobile data plan and get on YouTube to learn DIY hacks for around the home or (like me) learn how to dance, cook and even photography. Log onto sites like Lynda, Udemy to learn a professional skill. Apps like Duolingo and HelloTalk can help you learn a new language for FREE!

3. Online Gaming - I miss my friends. No more football, no more cricket, no more board games! Not all of us can get our hands on a PS4 or Xbox One. Fikar not, there are a bunch of free multi-player gaming apps that you and your amigos can battle it out on. PUBG (duhh), Call of Duty, Football Strike, World Cricket Battle to name a few. Not your cup of tea? Love board games? Checkout Pysch!, Connect 4, Scrabble and a whole host of free games.

4. Podcasts – There are a bunch of really good podcasts out there talking on anything and everything from music (Kommuneity) to current affairs (Cyrus Says) to sports, business (Paisa Vaisa), comedy, film reviews, debates and so much more. I, personally would recommend John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight.

5. Audiobooks – Not a reader, but a good listener? No worries. Audiobooks got your back. LibriVox, Audible, Goodreads etc have some of the largest collections of audiobooks on almost everything under our big, yellow sun.

6. Home workouts - No gym got you worried about piling on the kilos? It shouldn’t. Thanks to social media your favourite fitness experts/celebrities are just a click away. Personalised diet plans, bodyweight workouts - choose what suits you to get that body you always wanted to go with that winning personality of yours. But remember, discipline is key here.

7. Clean up your home – Yeah, that thing which your mother bugged you as a kid to do and well didn’t. Regular cleaning/ sanitising is the need of the hour to battle the spread of coronavirus. Without your dependable bai, it’s up to you and me to do the ghar ka jhaadoo-khatka, scrub those vessels, dust that bookshelf. You might just get used to it (21 days to form a habit remember?)

8. Video Call – Call on your family, your old friends and see how they are doing and if there’s anything you can help them with. A reassuring face can be the difference between staying sane and losing it completely. I’ve been putting this off for a long time now. Got no more excuses. Let’s start those conversations now.

9. Maintain a diary, online or in long hand -- Even if only for 21 days - It will be fun to look back at it in some years, or even months. It could even serve as a 'how to' or 'Dos and don'ts' guide during a lockdown, for future generations.