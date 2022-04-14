20 years on, Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding shines as a timeless example of cinéma vérité

When I first watched 'Monsoon Wedding' in 2001, I was struck by how director Mira Nair showed the insidiousness of child sexual abuse within families in the film through the Shefali Shah and Rajat Kapoor track. I had never seen anything like it on screen before. Though the new millennium brought with it the delicious promise of rethinking the old and speaking out loud, we were still obsessing over films like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun!' and were still painfully focused on what should be instead of what is.

Despite 'Monsoon Wedding' finding catharsis towards the end and culminating in a happy ending, my first reaction to it was, "Too real, too disturbing." But you can’t blame me, can you? I’d grown up on the idealistic, aspirational, and candy-floss films of the Rajshree-Yash-Raj-and-Dharma genre. No one in them spoke or behaved like the people in 'Monsoon Wedding'. No one in these films had "those" problems. But the people I knew did. However, they never spoke about it. Imagine my discomfort then, when I first saw it on screen. Turns out, I wasn’t alone.

During a talk at the Jaipur Literature Festival in 2018, Nair said that she, in fact, made 'Monsoon Wedding' in response to 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun!' “It is a wonderful film and we all had fun. But it was nothing to do with what it was really like. So I made a film that I could see myself and my family in,” she said. As much as the film was about the big, fat Indian wedding and the spirit of masti that marks the festivities, Nair added that she and writer Sabrina Dhawan were committed to not reducing the story to just bunting and frills.

“Even my inner circle of friends said, ‘Mira if you really want to capture masti, you cannot have such darkness.’ And I remember I used to sleep in my king-sized bed on one side, and on the other side I’d put all these index cards of each scene of the film and I would be constantly looking at them. One night, I took away all the cards that had to do with the theme of incest. I looked at it and I thought, you know if we take it out, it will just be a piece of fluff. And really without darkness, there is no light. And without silence, there is no music. It is that balance if you can achieve it in the most exquisite of ways, that is the beauty of making something that will remain as art,” she said.

She was right. This is why even 20 years on, 'Monsoon Wedding' hits as hard as it did when it first released and it continues to stay just as relevant. It is primarily because it is an affectionate and irreverent portrait of themes as universal as family, weddings, love, and incest. Over the years, Nair has adapted the film into a stage musical that performed 100 shows in Berkley, California, in 2016. The musical is slated to open again in November this year in Doha, Qatar, during the FIFA World Cup. It will next play in London in June 2023 and is likely to open in New York and India soon after, a sure testimony of a timeless film transcending medium, time, and boundaries.

On the contrary, I remember girls in my hostel watching 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun!' on television one night while having dinner. They ripped the film scene by scene and had such raucous fun while at it. The common area echoed with uncontained laughter. This was 2014. Studying to be a journalist, I watched the Sooraj Barjatya directorial for the first time with a critical eye that night. And I couldn’t help but cringe. It was too syrupy, too mawkish.

Another important reason why 'Monsoon Wedding' has aged so well is that it did not restrict itself to just one story. It is a meditation on love with a five-day flamboyant Indian wedding as its backdrop. Shefali Shah’s Ria and Rajat Kapoor’s Uncle Puri are just two of the 68 characters that people this richly layered, wonderfully textured film. If you look closely, 'Monsoon Wedding' is a fantastic, homogeneous fusion of five stories cutting across age, caste, class, professions, and nationalities, “each one a different face of love,” as Nair puts it.

There’s Naseeruddin Shah and Lilette Dubey’s Lalit and Pimmi Verma, the parents of the bride. The film was avant-garde also in how it shed a light on the sexual life of an aging couple comfortably married for several decades. Two scenes stand out in particular. One, in the early morning, when Pimmi wakes up and tries to catch a moment of tenderness and togetherness with her husband before diving into the tide of countless chores that come with organising a daughter’s wedding. Dressed in a flimsy nightgown, she calls out his name softly and caresses him, but he’s too sleepy and tired to bother. Dejected, she leaves.

The next comes right after the big reveal that Kapoor’s Tej Puri is a sexual predator. Puzzled and heartbroken, Lalit is weeping copiously in his single-bed placed at a distance from his wife’s. He’s so distressed that he finally makes the crossover--trying to seek refuge, comfort, and consolation, he crumbles into Pimmi’s arms.

Then there’s the story of the young bride Aditi. She’s on the precipice of getting married but is still stuck with a much older, married amour. From stealing kisses with the TV anchor boyfriend in the green room to fervently making out in the car on a rainy night to getting disillusioned with it all and coming out clean to her NRI fiancée to finally accepting him enough to be kissing him every chance they get, it’s quite a roller-coaster.

There’s also the young, restless lusting between two extended family members, the bride’s adolescent cousins played by Neha Dubey and Randeep Hooda. However, my favourite is the charming, slow-brewing love story between Vijay Raaz’s event manager PK Dubey and Tilotama Shome’s domestic help Alice. When I first watched 'Monsoon Wedding' two decades ago, I couldn’t stop thinking about the complexity of Ria and Aditi’s stories. But during a recent viewing, it was the simplicity and innocence of PK Dubey and Alice, and what they share that I found the most bewitching. I can never look at a marigold flower again and not think of Parbatlal Dubey and smile.

The best films grow on you. As you age and mature, they do too. They change with every viewing and affect you a little differently each time, depending on where you are in life at that moment. In that JLF session, Nair also said, “ Stories should do more than one thing, always. Every scene, every moment has to do more than one thing.” I heard her speak live on that hot, dusty January afternoon. When an audience member asked her if she considered her films political, she said, “Every film is a political act. Every piece of work should be a political act. It is not only when the government gets involved with you that it is political, it is political even in the framing.” More than anything else, it is this exquisite balance between the personal and the political and its ability to say more than one thing that makes Monsoon Wedding a rare, timeless piece of cinema.

Read Sneha Bengani's other pieces here.