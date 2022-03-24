Young Turks: Zomato launches 10-minute food delivery; experts weigh in

Zomato is being toasted and roasted on social media ever since its founder Deepinder Goyal said he wants to make the impossible possible by delivering freshly-cooked and steamy-hot food within 10 minutes.

Following the backlash, Goyal had to issue a series of clarifications on Zomato Instant, the company's new hyper-local, quick-commerce offering.

If you think you can crave to eat anything and get it in 10 minutes, that won't be possible. The menu will be limited, predicted by algorithms based on popular orders. So think samosa, biryani, dosa, french fries, momos and so on.

Robotic equipment will be used to make 20 to 30 such easy and quick to prepare dishes, which will be delivered to localities within touching distance of the food station.

Well, that's the model. And, a model that delivery partners are concerned about and restaurants are unclear on.

With Instant, Zomato has joined the bandwagon of 10-minuters, the likes of Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. But, delivering grocery and delivering food in 10 minutes is not the same thing.

Uber-Eats failed with it in New York. Swiggy and Ola tried it way back in 2015, but were unable to scale it and shut the verticals down.

It's clear that Zomato's plan comes with a sense of rush, a sense of urgency, a sense of fear. If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will, said Goyal.

To discuss the quick delivery craze, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Aadit Palicha, Founder & CEO of Zepto; Anurag Katriar, Founder of Indigo Hospitality; Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder of Teamlease and Akanksha Hazari, Founder & CEO of Lovelocal.

