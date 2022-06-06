The Indian startup ecosystem is currently valued at USD 400 billion and the country is now home to over 65,000 businesses. India is also now home to more than 100 unicorns. Many of them started their journey on Young Turks. So as Young Turks turns 20, CNBC-TV18 takes a look back at the early days of some of India’s startup founders.

