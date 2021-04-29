Young Turks: Startups join forces in the fight against COVID pandemic

VIDEOS

India's startup ecosystem has joined the fight against COVID-19 as entrepreneurs, investors and startups come together to offer funds, support and resources as the country gasps for breath.

GiveIndia is raising funds under its India COVID Response Fund and has partnered with companies like Google, LinkedIn, Spotify, Flipkart, Swiggy, BigBasket and entrepreneurs like Vinod Khosla and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a slew of initiatives from cash assistance for the needy to fund hospitals that need money for importing oxygen and other medical supplies.

A collective of entrepreneurs in Delhi-NCR have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds to import oxygen concentrator machines from China. They have so far raised over Rs 10 crore from people across all walks of life including actor Farhan Akhtar. They have placed orders for over 1,300 oxygen concentrators that should reach India starting this week.

Crowdfunding platform Ketto has been at the forefront of the effort to raise resources in the battle. The platform currently is hosting nearly 2,500 fundraisers, with a total goal amount of Rs 180 crore.

To know more about their efforts in helping India fight the pandemic, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke Atul Satija, founder of 2.0 and CEO of GiveIndia; Varun Sheth, co-Founder and CEO of Ketto; and Rahul Aggarwal of Mission Oxygen, Democracy People Foundation and co-founder of Designhill.