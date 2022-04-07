Young Turks: IVCA’s bid to attract more investments

As both public and private markets turn choppy with global headwinds, Shereen Bhan take a climate check with the new steering team at IVCA -- Karthik Reddy, Chairperson; Ashley Menezes, Vice Chairperson; Rema Subramanian, Executive Committee memberl and Padmaja Ruparel, Executive Committee member.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, or IVCA, has a new crack team to set the agenda for the thriving community of startup investors in India. Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures is the new chairperson with Ashley Menezes of Chrys-Capital in the role of the vice chairperson.

The new top team takes charge at a momentous time for Indian startups, which saw a record year of venture capital investments to the tune of $38 billion as India’s startup ecosystem hit an inflection point in 2021. Emerging strong from the pandemic, over 40 startups joined the coveted billion-dollar club, turning India into the world’s third largest unicorn creator. And the dream run continues with 13 unicorns so far in 2022. That’s a billion-dollar startup taking off every week.

In the first three months of this year, over 10 billion dollars have been raised, nearly twice more than what was raised over the same period last year, according to data from Venture Intelligence.

While funding is key for survival of these young companies, a conducive growth and policy environment is imperative for the health of a mature startup ecosystem.

For its part, the IVCA will seek to continue voicing the industry’s concerns with the government and regulators with the aim to make investing safer and swifter, to help startups get bigger and better.



