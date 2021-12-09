Young Turks: India adds 40 unicorns in 2021; here's why these companies standout

2021 has been the year of startups. 80 unicorns in all, and more than half of them created this year alone. Each of the 40-odd startups who made it to the unicorn club carry enduring qualities that make a startup- agility, resilience, purpose and a singular focus on the customer.

2021 has been the year of startups. 80 unicorns in all, and more than half of them created this year alone. That's one billion dollar startup added to the list pretty much every week. Some achieved the coveted status within months of starting up. Others took a while, but got to their rightful place eventually, with the much-needed help from the pandemic and investors who have opened their purse strings like never before and are still hungry for more!

Each of the 40-odd startups who made it to the unicorn club carry enduring qualities that make a startup- agility, resilience, purpose and a singular focus on the customer. These entrepreneurs are changing the way business is done, and testing the traditional players with technology.

Young Turks spoke with founders of 4 such startups - ShareChat, Mensa Brands, OfBusiness and Acko. With the accelerated digital shift, these startups are unifying India's disjointed supply chain, providing a platform for talented creators in small-town India, helping home-run digital brands find scale and even modernising insurance for new-age India.

