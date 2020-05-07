Young Turks: Here's how COVID-19 has put India's education technology space in the spotlight

VIDEOS

May 07, 2020

The unprecedented global crisis has put the education technology space in the spotlight like never before. Educational institutions in more than 107 countries have shut shut up shop, putting the future of over 860 million students in uncertainty, according to Barclays.

In India too, the story is no different - with schools shut, way of learning has moved online from offline.

India's already buzzing edu-tech space is now reporting a huge surge in user engagement during the lockdown.

One company that saw the billion-dollar opportunity in the online education space early, was BYJU's. Which started in 2008 with a vision to help students 'fall in love with learning', is now the world's most valuable education technology company.

Teacher-turned entrepreneur Byju Raveendran successfully used technology to reach out to the K-12 segment of students across the country and now his eponymous app has over 50 million downloads with 3.5 million paid subscribers.

And as some of the top most global investors line up to own a piece of India's edu-tech pie - BYJU's has proven that there is no business like the education business.

Shereen Bhan spoke to Byju Raveendran, founder & CEO of BYJU's, and Sandeep Naik MD - India at General Atlantic, to discuss about the potential of edu-tech space in India.