Young Turks: Experts’ take on the need for India to become self-reliant on semiconductors

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL; Parag Naik, Co-founder and CEO of wireless communication and fabless semiconductor chipset company Saankhya Labs; and Sumeet Mathur, CEO of Bengaluru-based fabless semiconductor venture Cirel Systems to discuss India’s semiconductor push and the making of indigenous chipmakers.

Prime Minister Modi, at the recent global semiconductor conference SEMICON India, stressed on the need for India to become self-reliant.

India’s consumption of semiconductors is expected to cross $80 billion by 2026 and $110 billion by 2030.

Given these numbers, the Prime Minister said that India should also aim to establish itself as one of the key partners in global semiconductor industry, ensuring hi-tech, high quality and high-reliability products.

In this episode of Young Turks, the spotlight is on India’s semiconductor push and the making of indigenous chipmakers.

Parag Naik, Co-founder and CEO of wireless communication and fabless semiconductor chipset company Saankhya Labs; and Sumeet Mathur, CEO of Bengaluru-based fabless semiconductor venture Cirel Systems.

