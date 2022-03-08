Young Turks: Experts discuss ways to create gender-balanced world

The economic benefits of having more working women could help India increase its business-as-usual GDP by at least 18 percent by 2025, according to a McKinsey report. Some of them could take the entrepreneurial route, and they could create 150-170 million jobs by the end this decade, shows a report by Google and Bain. However according to World Economic Forum - it will take at least 135 years to bridge the 'global' gender gap. So how do we redefine the rules of the game to ensure greater participation of women in the workforce? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Saadia Zahidi, MD at World Economic Forum; Vani Kola, Founder & MD of Kalaari Capital and Kavitha Subramanian, Co-Founder of Upstox.

Let's for a moment, set aside the moral or social push for greater participation of women in the workforce.

The economic benefits of having more working women could help India increase its business-as-usual GDP by at least 18 percent or USD 770 billion by 2025, according to a McKinsey report.

Some of them could take the entrepreneurial route, and they could create 150-170 million jobs by the end this decade, shows a report by Google and Bain. Of course, these are projections, not sureties.

Each year, the World Economic Forum publishes a report, quantifying where women stand as far as gender gap is concerned. On this global gender gap index, you must reach the very end to find India, ranked 140 out of 156 countries on the list.

When it comes to enabling economic participation and opportunity for women, India ranks 151. Only Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan do worse on this parameter.

But leave India for a minute, according to World Economic Forum - it will take at least 135 years to bridge the 'global' gender gap.

So how do we redefine the rules of the game to ensure greater participation of women in the workforce? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Saadia Zahidi, MD at World Economic Forum; Vani Kola, Founder & MD of Kalaari Capital and Kavitha Subramanian, Co-Founder of Upstox.

Watch video for more.