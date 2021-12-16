Young Turks: Experts discuss key trends for startup ecosystem in 2022

2021 has been a year like no other for India's startup ecosystem. Indian startups have raised over USD 31 billion in venture capital this year, which is 3 times more than what they did in 2020. To discuss the road ahead for startup universe, CNBC-TV18 spoke to managing directors of Sequoia India - Mohit Bhatnagar and Shailesh Lakhani.

2021 has been a year like no other for India's startup ecosystem. Indian startups have raised over USD 31 billion in venture capital this year, which is 3 times more than what they did in 2020.

Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and Accel have been the most active investors closing over 200 deals between them.

2021, can easily be called the year of unicorns. The number of billion dollar startups India has created so far this year is 40 and counting.

The year has also been a big one for Sequoia in India. The venture capital firm completed 15 years in the country and 8 Sequoia portfolio companies have gone public including the blockbuster IPOs of Zomato, TrueCaller and FreshWorks. The investment giant has also seen the value of its portfolio companies soaring to new heights. The VC firm is home to 26 Indian unicorns with 16 joining the coveted club just this year.

To discuss the road ahead for startup universe, CNBC-TV18 spoke to managing directors of Sequoia India - Mohit Bhatnagar and Shailesh Lakhani.

Watch video for more.