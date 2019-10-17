TOP NEWS »

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 17
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Young Turks: Experts discuss cloud kitchen & the latest disruptions in online food delivery

Updated : October 17, 2019 08:22 PM IST

There is more than a 50 percent chance that you have ordered food online at least once in the last 30 days and it is quite likely that your meal did not come from a traditional eatery. The ghost of cloud kitchen is a phenomenon that has caught the attention of the food industry and is rapidly changing the rules of the game.

The format that relies on a well-equipped kitchen and is a delivery-only model, with no provision for a dine-in facility has entrepreneurs, online aggregators and investors fighting for a piece of the pie.

In fact, according to consulting firm Zinnov, the cloud kitchen market has 50 million target users in India with the potential market in the range of USD 45-50 billion.

In this episode of Young Turks, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan caught up with Jaydeep Barman, Co-Founder & CEO of Rebel Foods, Shripad Nadkarni, Founder of Fingerlix, and Rehan Yar Khan, Managing Partner at Orios Venture Partners and spoke to them about cloud kitchens, a space that is now being called the ‘future of the food industry’.
