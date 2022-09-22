    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Young Turks

    Young Turks: Celebrating the endeavour to affect social change

    IST

    Young Turks: Celebrating the endeavour to affect social change

    By Shereen Bhan   IST (Updated)
    In this special episode of Young Turks, CNBC-TV18 showcases changemakers who have made it their purpose to empower lives and make a real difference. The channel is proud to bring extraordinary stories of India's Change Agents in partnership with the Schwab Foundation and the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation.

    Last week, the 83-year-old founder of the iconic climate-conscious outdoor clothing brand, Patagonia, decided to write away the $3 billion company to a trust and an NGO. Why? Well to save the planet by fighting the climate crisis. In the words of the founder, instead of going public, the company is going purpose.
    In this special episode of Young Turks, CNBC-TV18 showcases changemakers, who have made it their purpose to empower lives and make a real difference. The channel is proud to bring extraordinary stories of India's Change Agents in partnership with the Schwab Foundation and the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation.
    The 13th Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022 features fine Change Agents who are pioneering tech-driven social innovation models to create impact at scale.
    Also Read: Patagonia owner donates $3 billion company to fight climate change
