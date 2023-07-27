Watch | Three Indian startups that made it to World Economic Forum’s tech pioneers 2023 cohort

In this edition of Young Turks, CNBC-TV18 casts a spotlight on three Indian startups—Giftolexia, Next Big Innovation Labs, and Blue Sky Analytics—that have achieved the prestigious distinction of being listed among this year's World Economic Forum tech pioneers.

Each year, the World Economic Forum (WEF ) convenes a gathering of 100 promising startups, dedicated to fostering a global network for pioneering and innovative entrepreneurship.

Originating two decades ago, this community proudly boasts an impressive array of alumni that includes some of the world's most prominent tech giants, from Google and Airbnb to Wikipedia and Spotify.

In this edition of Young Turks , CNBC TV18 casts a spotlight on three Indian startups—Giftolexia, Next Big Innovation Labs, and Blue Sky Analytics—that have achieved the prestigious distinction of being listed among this year's tech pioneers.

These three startups are harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies to address long-standing issues in the realms of health and climate.

Giftolexia focuses on empowering children by identifying dyslexia early on, unlocking their true potential. Employing a machine learning-based screening solution, the startup utilizes eye-tracking goggles and IoT-enabled smart posters to detect the risk of dyslexia in children within a short span of five minutes.

Next Big Innovation Labs aims to bridge the significant gap in organ transplants using 3D bio-printing technology. With some patients languishing on transplant waiting lists for up to half a decade, this deep tech life sciences company envisions revolutionising the field of medicine with its groundbreaking invention.

Meanwhile, Blue Sky Analytics has set its sights on building the world's most extensive green database by harnessing the power of satellite data and artificial intelligence (AI). The startup connects all environmental monitors to a unified platform, capable of issuing early warnings to prevent disasters—both those affecting human lives and the economy.

By leveraging innovation and technology, these Indian startups are leading the charge in tackling age-old challenges, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Watch video to know more about the journey and the road ahead for these startups.