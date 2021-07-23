Will Zomato’s stellar listing on bourses pave way for other startups? Experts discuss

VIDEOS

Updated : July 23, 2021 21:55:22 IST

A journey that began in 2008 as Foodie Bay, food tech major Zomato has today delivered a piping hot listing, making its Dalal Street debut at Rs 116 per share -- that's a 53 percent premium over the issue price.

The stellar listing has helped the company enter the coveted club of companies that have a market cap of over Rs 1 lakh crore. The listing that was advanced by four days comes at a time when India's stock market is near all-time highs.

So after changing how India consumed food, Zomato is now riding to build an appetite among Indian investors, who are scratching their heads sceptically over how to invest in businesses like Zomato, which are loss-making, but full of potential. Yet in a country with over a billion people, who are taking to the internet faster than a click, consumer tech companies are only just scratching the surface.

To decode what Zomato's listing means for the Indian startup ecosystem, Shereen Bhan spoke to Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of Indian Angel Network; Karthik Reddy, Co-Founder of Blume Ventures and Sudhir Sethi, Founder & Chairman of Chiratae Ventures.