The makeover from SAIF Partners to Elevation Capital

Updated : October 22, 2020 07:35 PM IST

One of India's leading and most successful early-stage investors SAIF Partners has taken on a brand new identity -- it will now be called Elevation Capital. Along with its new avatar - SAIF Partners has also announced the close of its seventh fund at $400 million. With this fund, the company plans to hunt for startups in the consumer internet, consumer brands, B2B technology and financial services space.

In the last twenty odd years, SAIF Partners has been a champion of the Indian startup story and has acted as a force multiplier for the young founders it has supported as they metamorphize into leaders of successful companies that are transforming India.

In this edition of Young Turks for the very first time on television in the history of SAIF Partners is the team behind the company. Shereen Bhan spoke to Deepak Gaur and Mukul Arora, both of them are managing directors at Elevation Capital.

