The importance of open communication — how it can help tide over rough times

In this episode of Young Turks, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Abhiraj Bhal, CEO and Co-Founder of Urban Company; Ananth Narayanan, Founder of Mensa Brands; and Shanti Mohan, Founder of LetsVenture on how can open and timely communication with the board help startups cruise rough waters.

Over the past few weeks, Young Turks have been speaking to investors and founders about the kind of safeguards required to drive accountability at startups, especially at a time when reports of governance lapses, related party transactions, mis-selling and exaggerated metrics have been hitting the headlines.

We have raised questions about the responsibility of the board, the need to prioritise good governance practises and value systems that can withstand the trials and tribulations of building a successful business that is growing at a break-neck speed. We have also raised questions on the role of the founder and his or her relationship with the investor.

Well, being a startup founder is a hard job, and more so during difficult times and therefore, in this episode of Young Turks, the focus is on a very crucial aspect of the founder-investor relationship -- communication and aligning expectations.

While it is clear that there is need for a constant dialogue between the founder and all stakeholders on the company’s milestones, what shape does this conversation take when the startup is going through tough times, which are generally more than a few in a company’s lifetime?

