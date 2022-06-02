Startup founders need to be mission-oriented, focused on building enterprise that have sure foundations: Kunal Bahl

As Young Turks turns 20 and starts a fresh decade in a milestone year, dark clouds are on the horizon. After a heady ride, the era of easy money in abundance is over and for many young startup founders this will be the first shock that they have witnessed. So to take stock of the lessons of the past and draw out a roadmap for the future, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder of Info Edge and Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder of Snapdeal.

The Indian startup ecosystem is currently valued at USD 400 billion and the country is now home to over 65,000 businesses.

India is on the cusp of the 4th wave. The first wave coincided with India’s liberalization and saw the emergence of the IT services industry and the BPO boom.

2004 saw the emergence of startups driven by the internet. 2010 brought on the ecommerce story and 2016 heralded the dawn of a much more diverse set of businesses from health-tech to infra-tech and more.

From just 8 unicorns in the 5 year period of 2011 to 2015, India minted a record 44 unicorns in 2021 and in 2022 we have already added 15, billion dollar startups to the tally.

So as Young Turks turns 20 and starts a fresh decade in a milestone year, dark clouds are on the horizon. After a heady ride, the era of easy money in abundance is over and for many young founders this will be the first shock that they have witnessed.

So to take stock of the lessons of the past and draw out a roadmap for the future, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder of Info Edge and Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder of Snapdeal.

Watch video for more.