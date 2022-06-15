Founded in 2010, Freshworks started its journey from a 700 sq ft warehouse in Chennai, as a software as a service (SaaS) provider for customer support operations. In 2018, it became the first pure-play SaaS unicorn of India. Today, Freshworks' products are used by over 150 unicorns. That’s about 20 percent of all unicorns globally.

In September, 2021 when Freshworks listed on the NASDAQ, its founder Girish Mathrubootham called it a Roger Bannister moment, referring to the English athlete who became the first person to run a mile in under four minutes. Freshworks' run to the NASDAQ was no less. A breakthrough moment for the Indian SaaS story that cemented India’s place as a product nation.

Freshworks' first big dream was to record USD 1 million in revenue. Last quarter, the company crossed the USD 100 million quarterly revenue mark for the first time.

A big Rajnikanth fan, an investor-mentor to the next set of SaaS entrepreneurs building companies for the world, in India Mathrubootham in his earliest interview with Young Turks in 2016 had said, "It is just the beginning." It surely was.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of Freshworks to understand the road ahead for Indian SaaS story.

