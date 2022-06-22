For years, as a second home, the Silicon Valley has been fostering some of India's brightest minds, their technological talents and their world-changing ideas. Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Jayashree Ullal and Anjali Sud are among the growing list of Indian-origin CEOs of America's global corporate giants.

Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Jayashree Ullal and Anjali Sud are on the growing list of Indian-origin CEOs of America's global corporate giants.

When it comes to startups, a recent Stanford study shows that 90 founders, of among the 500 unicorns in the US, were born in India.

Notably, in recent years, the chasm between the startup ecosystems in the US and India has become louder, with the Valley now doubling up as a launchpad for the rocketship of Indian startups that are "building in India, for the world". Moreover, the Valley's interest in the world's third-largest startup ecosystem is peaking, not only as a leading destination for venture capital investing, but also as a hub of models that are fine examples for the emerging world.

In CNBC-TV18’s Young Turks special, MR Rangaswami, Founder of Indiaspora; Kirthiga Reddy, President of Athena SPACs; and Saket Modi, CEO & Co-Founder of SAFE Security offer a global perspective on India's startup economy.

