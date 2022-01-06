Indian startups raised record $35 billion from VCs in 2021; experts discuss road ahead

2021 has been the year Indian tech startups went for the stars -- they raised a record USD 35 billion in venture funding with more than 13 IPOs and 44 unicorns. Many of these startups not only entered the billion-dollar club, thereafter they saw their valuations double and triple in the span of a few months. CNBC-TV18 spoke with experts to understand what more needs to be done to ensure Indian entrepreneurs continue to innovate and evolve to build businesses of the future.

The extraordinary digital transformation of the global economy is one of the biggest highlights of the last two years.

As technology changed the way we operate, the pandemic has been the unexpected stress-test for new solutions and innovations to help businesses survive and in many cases thrive.

2021 has been the year Indian tech startups went for the stars -- they raised a record USD 35 billion in venture funding with more than 13 IPOs and 44 unicorns.

Many of these startups not only entered the billion-dollar club, thereafter they saw their valuations double and triple in the span of a few months.

There were larger and larger early funding rounds. More crucially, startups are now taking on more venture debt. In many cases, pocketing cheques comparable to equity rounds.

After a record year of turning India into the world's third largest unicorn creator, venture investors for their part are not locking, but refilling their war-chests for the months ahead of us. Many say it is just the beginning.

So, what more needs to be done to ensure Indian entrepreneurs continue to innovate and evolve to build businesses of the future? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Mayank Khanduja, Partner at Elevation Capital and Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner at Trifecta Capital.

Watch video for more.